Letter: Abortion commentary raises questions

A few weeks ago a letter writer was quoting the words of God: "Whoever sheds the blood of man, by man shall his blood be shed, for God made man in his own image." This letter pertained to the mass killings. I agree, what's happening is horrible. He goes on to say to the 50 senators the blood of all the slaughtered men, women and especially the children's, is on your hands.

Does that wording also pertain to abortion? The blood shed by those seeking abortions, the women having them, the doctors performing them, will they have the blood on their hands? God made man (babies) in his own image.

Also, I'm curious as to where Don Wooten gets his information. His commentary on a history of abortion states in the early Roman Catholic church, abortion was permitted for male fetuses in the first 40 days of pregnancy and for female fetuses in the first 80-90 days.

Not until 1588 did Pope Sixtus V declare all abortion murder. In that time period, did they have a magic wand they waved over the uterus to determine the sex of the child or maybe they used a forked watering stick; if it went down, it was a boy; if it went up, it was a girl. Go figure.

Marilyn McAvoy

Geneseo

