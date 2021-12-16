Letter: Abortion context

One cannot credibly discuss abortion in a European environment, as Michael Gerson’s "On abortion, look to Europe" claims to do (Dec. 13 edition of this paper), without including the social environment in which these constraints occur. Since Gerson mentions Germany as an example to be emulated, and since this is the European country most familiar to me, allow me to add some contextual information. Germans have the benefit of:
• Excellent sex education in schools;
• Readily available contraceptive care;
• Good, affordable healthcare, including preventive, pre-natal, and neo-natal care;
• Employment security;
• Fourteen weeks of paid parental leave;
• Affordable, high-quality childcare;
• Universal pre-school.
A woman facing an unwanted pregnancy under such conditions is in a vastly different situation than a woman in the U.S., where one party tenaciously fights attempts at establishing any of the above, in some states with significant success.
The prospect of raising a child when one has good and readily affordable healthcare, can keep one’s job and take off time with pay to deliver and bond with the new baby (while medical coverage continues), and has reliable high-quality childcare for when one returns to work, is a completely different concept than what a pregnant woman faces here.
The "village" it truly takes to raise a child is far closer to reality in Europe and a far-off dream in the U.S. This makes the "legal and moral lines" Gerson claims to draw insufficient at best and the "community" he seems to envision entirely fictitious.
Tamara Felden
Rock Island