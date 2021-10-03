 Skip to main content
Letter: Abortion facts
I am responding to the letter about New York’s abortion law, which purportedly allows abortions of full-term infants. It is an example of poorly sourced "news." I fact-checked this report, and found an article at USA Today.com (04/30/20). The information is very misleading. The New York law only allows abortions after the 24th week if the fetus is not viable or to protect the life/health of the mother. People don’t wait 24 weeks gestation to choose an abortion. These are wanted babies, but extreme health problems lead to tragic situations.

Statistics from the CDC show that 39% of abortions are nonsurgical, occurring before 9 weeks; 92% occurring before 13 weeks, and 99% occurring before 20 weeks. Abortions have been decreasing in frequency for years, until 2018 when they rose slightly by 1%. This overall decrease is probably due to the availability of low-cost reproductive health services and birth control mandated by the Affordable Care Act. These services have become less available due to restrictive reproductive health laws, and will in all likelihood cause more unintended pregnancies.

Double checking information is essential. USA Today is considered a "moderate" source, neither leaning left nor right. Use nonpartisan sites, such as Factcheck.org, Politifact.com, or Snopes.com. We need to be vigilant. Please watch for red flags such as sources linked to fringe groups, misleading headlines or anonymous authors. Political parties may offer different solutions, but until we can agree on the facts, it’s going to be difficult to solve our nation’s many problems.

Lori O'Dell McCollum

Rock Island

