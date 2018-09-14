Since 1973, abortions have remained legal. How did we ever stoop so low as to kill tiny innocent babies? There have been more than 55 million babies murdered by so-called physicians. Doctors are meant to save lives, not kill them. Wake up people.
The abortionists have lied to young mothers about there being no pain; have lied that it's not a baby — it's just tissue, they say.
And it's not just the doctors. What about the so-called nurses who work in these clinics? How can they find excuses for working there? How can they sleep at night?
Then there are the politicians who actually believe abortion is a "right." Don't they have children and grandchildren they love?
How can Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell help to pay to build an abortion clinic in Dubuque and at the same time give speeches on TV about how he wants to help children? Allowing tiny children to be killed does not help them Mr. Hubbell. He claims he has worked with Planned Parenthood for more than 30 years, and he is running for the office of the Governor of Iowa. We cannot condone this.
Ruth Weber
Davenport