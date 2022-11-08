 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Abortion is not a good choice

Letters logo

It occurred to me that if what politicians say about their opponents is true, then none of them should be elected to office.

It also occurs to me that when I hear: "It's Our Bodies and our choice" I can't help but wonder why the "choice" isn't what form of contraceptive to use or just abstain if you didn't want children. Some may argue that contraception is expensive, but it's a matter of setting priories. It seems to me that abortion stops a beating heart which determines if someone has died. If you stop another human being's heart it's murder, is it not? It is also claimed that some politicians want to outlaw abortions even in the case of incest (a tiny percent of all pregnancies), rape (a small percentage again and there is a hospital rape kit that can prevent pregnancy immediately), and to save the life of the mother. I asked about that last one and was told that every effort is made to save BOTH the life of the mother and her baby.

People are also reading…

If a pregnant woman is killed along with her unborn baby, the charge is double murder. Doesn't that indicate there are two lives there? While it would be tough going full term with a pregnancy, doing so might change that person's mind about having a child. If not that, there are a lot of childless couples who would love to provide a home and love for a baby through adoption.

I'm just glad I will never have to meet my maker and sell him on the idea that abortion is a good choice.

Jim Petersen

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote for Caleb Copley

Letter: Vote for Caleb Copley

I recently retired from the Scott County Attorney’s after thirty-two years of being a paralegal. As such, I have seen what it takes to be an a…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News