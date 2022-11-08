Letter: Abortion is not a good choice

It occurred to me that if what politicians say about their opponents is true, then none of them should be elected to office.
It also occurs to me that when I hear: "It's Our Bodies and our choice" I can't help but wonder why the "choice" isn't what form of contraceptive to use or just abstain if you didn't want children. Some may argue that contraception is expensive, but it's a matter of setting priories. It seems to me that abortion stops a beating heart which determines if someone has died. If you stop another human being's heart it's murder, is it not? It is also claimed that some politicians want to outlaw abortions even in the case of incest (a tiny percent of all pregnancies), rape (a small percentage again and there is a hospital rape kit that can prevent pregnancy immediately), and to save the life of the mother. I asked about that last one and was told that every effort is made to save BOTH the life of the mother and her baby.
If a pregnant woman is killed along with her unborn baby, the charge is double murder. Doesn't that indicate there are two lives there? While it would be tough going full term with a pregnancy, doing so might change that person's mind about having a child. If not that, there are a lot of childless couples who would love to provide a home and love for a baby through adoption.
I'm just glad I will never have to meet my maker and sell him on the idea that abortion is a good choice.
Jim Petersen
Davenport