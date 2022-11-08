Letter: Abortion is not a good choice

It also occurs to me that when I hear: "It's Our Bodies and our choice" I can't help but wonder why the "choice" isn't what form of contraceptive to use or just abstain if you didn't want children. Some may argue that contraception is expensive, but it's a matter of setting priories. It seems to me that abortion stops a beating heart which determines if someone has died. If you stop another human being's heart it's murder, is it not? It is also claimed that some politicians want to outlaw abortions even in the case of incest (a tiny percent of all pregnancies), rape (a small percentage again and there is a hospital rape kit that can prevent pregnancy immediately), and to save the life of the mother. I asked about that last one and was told that every effort is made to save BOTH the life of the mother and her baby.