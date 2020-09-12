Letter: Abortion is wrong

We Americans have shared many years of pride for our country and accomplishments. We have also suffered pain in the loss of thousands of our military who died to keep us safe. We have survived the Great Depression and many, many storms such as tornados, hurricanes and earthquakes through the years.

But we still have the biggest hurdle of all. We need to abolish abortion once and for all. It is the killing of tiny, innocent babies in the womb of their mothers. Babies are a precious gift from God and no one has the right to kill them. They used to be safe in their mothers' womb, but since 1973 when abortion was made legal, it has become the most dangerous place for a baby to be. All the baby wants is to be loved and cherished.