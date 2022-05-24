Letter: Abortion is wrong

For you people who believe in abortion, "It's not your body you are making a decision about, it's the life of a baby!" Anyone who thinks abortion isn't the killing of an innocent baby should watch the movie "Unplanned" and see if you still think abortion is not killing a baby. Abortion is not the woman deciding what to do with her body, it's the woman deciding to kill an innocent baby. The doctor can hear a heart beat almost as soon as the pregnant mother suspects she is pregnant so don't even think an abortion isn't killing a baby who hasn't been given a chance at life. One of the 10 Commandments states, "Thou shalt not kill."