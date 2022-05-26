Letter: Abortion, the ultimate no-no

Now that Roe v. Wade is about to be ended and over 50 million unborn babies have been brutally dismembered and murdered, can we now admit that these babies are truly human beings starting at the time of conception? It is a scientific fact that DNA is fully established at the time of conception. Also, scientists have detected heartbeats at 18-21 days after conception. Obviously, these heartbeats began their development at conception.

Unfortunately, this latest decision as written by Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito, will do little to save the lives of the unborn. Lawmakers in liberal states will continue to murder the unborn at a rapid pace.

Twenty years from now, after another 15-20 million unborn babies have been slaughtered, the Supreme Court will realize that their legal chicanery has again betrayed the most innocent among us, the defenseless unborn.

There is a solution to this problem. All the Supreme Court needs to do is to declare that based on the latest medical information available, the life of an unborn baby begins at conception and will now be defined as a "person" under the provisions of the 5th Amendment to the Constitution.

Look at the specific wording of the 5th Amendment to the Constitution; "No person shall be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law." Please send a letter to Justice Alito recommending this action! Also, please contact the other four pro-life justices on the Supreme Court.

Patrick Hardy

East Moline

