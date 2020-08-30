Letter: About our civic duty

Crises have become so politically useful that they must be manufactured. One example is the crisis manufactured around the U.S. Postal Service in the upcoming elections. The premise is that COVID-19 makes voting in person a risk to life and health. Democrats want to substitute mailboxes for ballot boxes. They claim that mailboxes are being removed by the president to prevent voting.
The idea that voting in person is unsafe is completely debunked because protesting shoulder to shoulder in the streets and shouting at the top of one's lungs in varying states of being masked is deemed safe. Protesting has been described piously as a civic duty, transcending the threat of the virus. If protests are safe and a duty, then voting in-person, which is a much more orderly civic duty, is also safe.
Voting, even more than chanting slogans in the streets, is the civic duty of every citizen of our representative republic. If one can't go and vote; if one feels they are more vulnerable to getting sick or could make other people sick, the alternative is to request an absentee ballot.
Iowa is mailing absentee ballot requests to all registered voters automatically. Casting an absentee ballot by mail has been the alternative to in-person voting since most of us have been old enough to vote. "Vote by mail" is a scam to delay the election results and create electoral uncertainty.
Democrats want vote by mail not for victory but to obscure the loss they fear in November.
Jeff Havenner
Bettendorf
