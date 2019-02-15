This is in regard to the Feb. 6 Letter to the Editor on the reactions to the New York abortion law being "very misleading." I read what the actual law says, found at (www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills). The two statements in this law that really hit me are: The sentence in section one that states "Abortion is one of the safest medical procedures," and their definition of a person being only someone who is born alive.
If an embryo who is not born is not yet a person, just look at the medical facts: Did you know that at 18 days a baby’s heart beats; at eight weeks all organs function, at nine weeks there are individual fingerprints; at 10 weeks a baby can feel pain; at 12 weeks a baby can smile?
The other extremely sad aspect of the New York abortion law is the statement that “Abortion is one of the safest medical procedures.” This statement totally overlooks the reality of how precious is that life in the womb of his or her mother.
Pro-Life America’s research indicated that 94 percent of women regret their abortion, and I encourage women and all families to look deeper into the sanctity of all human life, born and unborn.
Rev. William Kneemiller
Davenport