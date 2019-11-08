My wife, Jessica, and I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone at the Scott County Sheriff's Department. On October 18, Sheriff Tim Lane and many of his officers took time after their shifts to come and visit our 2-year-old son who has been battling leukemia.
These men provided our son with an evening of happiness and joy when they came to our home to deputize our son and show him some of the vehicles that the sheriff's department utilizes. The evening was capped off with a visit to the patrol headquarters for a private tour.
For an evening, we didn't have to worry about medications, chemotherapy, or cancer and we could sit back and watch our son be a toddler who looks up to these brave men and women.
To any of the deputies who were involved that night, we can't thank you enough and I hope we cross paths again one day.
Stay safe,
Kyle McKearney
Eldridge