Letter: Above and beyond

The day after Christmas, I read a letter ("Stand together") submitted by two people associated with a local university. They proudly declared that their institution stands with those who speak against "racism, hate-rhetoric and white-nationalist propaganda." They also spoke in favor of "diversity, inclusiveness, social-justice and the God-given worth of every person," assuring us that this bastion of higher learning endeavors to support those values.

When I'd finished reading, I thought, "I can do way better than that." Let's see...

Today, I stand firmly against pestilence, disease, hunger, death and despair. Genocide, torture and murder are on my "bad" list. I'm concerned about bee stings, peanut and/or seafood allergies, and I definitely think EpiPens are overpriced.

I pray for world peace and fully endorse biblical principles. I wholeheartedly embrace the unalienable rights enumerated in the Declaration of Independence and those enshrined in our Constitution.

I think puppies should be well-treated and children well-fed. I've imagined "a brotherhood of man." "Cream-colored ponies and warm woolen mittens" definitely make my roster of "favorite things." (I will admit to a certain disdain for "snowflakes.")