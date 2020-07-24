Letter: Above and beyond
Letter: Above and beyond

While on a solo bike ride on Saturday I got two flats near the Davenport Country Club. I carry an extra tube, but two flats mean the ride is over. As I prepared to walk home, a car pulled over and the passenger asked if I needed help. I normally don’t say "yes," but did this time.

She got out and said she and her daughter would take me home. Her vehicle was already filled with their two bikes. Three wouldn’t fit.

So, I declined the ride. She understood. Not missing a beat, she turned to her daughter and asked her to call her dad and bring another car. The dad and son arrived with another SUV and took me home.

So, "thank you" to a great family that made my day.

John Harrington

Bettendorf

