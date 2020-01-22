Letter: Above the law

Like many of you, I watched a very somber event in which the final acts necessary to transfer Articles of Impeachment against President Donald John Trump were officially signed by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Surrounded by several of her committee chairs and other party members, and with a somber demeanor, Pelosi lamented the need to do this to protect the U.S. Constitution.

The Constitution mandates that Articles of Impeachment be brought on charges of "Treason or other high crimes and misdemeanors". It is interesting to note that neither of the two Articles of Impeachment referenced any section of federal law that constituted any enumerated crime under the Constitution or federal law.

But to stand before the people of the United States, backed by U.S. flags, and with a straight face declare, "No one is above the law, not even the president of the United States," flies in the face of the real world in her home state of California. Because in California, if you are in this country illegally and charged with a real crime under state or federal laws, then you are given sanctuary above all laws that would arrest and remove you from the country.