Letter: Above the law

Donald Trump. Lindsay Graham.

Both believe they are above the laws and rules of transfer of power because they are current or former "lawmakers."

Once again, we have politicians who just can't let go of the power and wealth they have by remaining in office. How old is Trump? Pelosi? Biden? Graham? Grassley?

They do not care about the welfare of this nation.

They are mostly drunk (Pelosi hubby joke) with power.

So tired of the entitled and filthy rich blaming the woes of this country on immigrants, low -income people and liberals.

One last question for Donny, Lindsay and the other 95% of people "serving" our country. What was your MOS?

The ones i did know were elected officials.

Love seeing Donny and Donny Jr., going to MMA events in the past. Angry? Yep.

John A. Rogers

Rock Island