Letter: Absurd

Payouts to illegal immigrants? When will this kind of madness end? If a American citizen is arrested for a crime and have their children with them, you can bet those kids aren't going to be held with them. They are separated and held at a different facility. So what's so different for an illegal immigrant? Maybe we should send all these people entering our country illegally to Disneyland.
Seems it's the ACLU behind the ridiculous, absurd lawsuit. The politicians backing this plan need to be tarred and feathered then deported to a socialist country.
Bill Dunkin
Rock Island