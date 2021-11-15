 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Absurd
topical

Letter: Absurd

Payouts to illegal immigrants? When will this kind of madness end? If a American citizen is arrested for a crime and have their children with them, you can bet those kids aren't going to be held with them. They are separated and held at a different facility. So what's so different for an illegal immigrant? Maybe we should send all these people entering our country illegally to Disneyland.

Seems it's the ACLU behind the ridiculous, absurd lawsuit. The politicians backing this plan need to be tarred and feathered then deported to a socialist country.

Bill Dunkin

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Propoganda

I am writing this letter in response to John Deere’s full page ad spouting the three recent points in regard to their tentative agreement with…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Respect

When I called Sen. Chuck Grassley's Washington, D.C., office in support of the Build Back Better bill recently, I could clearly hear the laugh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News