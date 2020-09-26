Letter: Accept a mask mandate

I have been monitoring the international Covid pandemic via the Harvard Global Health Institute Covid metrics map. Scott County's worsening data as to new Covid cases per day per 100,000 people — with a rolling 7-day total — is quite disturbing.

We have been told that Iowans will do the right thing. Now is certainly time to do the right thing — wear masks, social distance, frequent hand washing. By the data, we need the imperative of a mask mandate to be Covid careful. Help save lives, save our schools, save our economy — eagerly accept a mask mandate to help us all.