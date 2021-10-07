 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Accept our history
topical

Letter: Accept our history

The United States was built by slaves and immigrants on lands taken from the original inhabitants.

Until we accept this we will not be able to resolve our differences and be able to move from the past and move to the future.

Richard Lausen

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Deadbeats

The Republican senators are blocking the raising of the debt ceiling limit. If they do this successfully, the United States will fail to pay i…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Their guy

  • Updated

The change in the media with the change of administrations is a dramatic as summer and winter. When Donald Trump was president, every day ther…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News