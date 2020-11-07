 Skip to main content
Letter: Accept the results
If you accepted the election results and reelection of Ronald Reagan; if you accepted the election results of George H.W. Bush; if you accepted the election results and reelection of Bill Clinton; if you accepted the election results and reelection of George W. Bush, even with hanging chads in Florida; if you accepted the election and reelection of Barack Obama; if you accepted the results of the 2016 presidential election of Donald Trump, then you should accept the election results for the 2020 presidential election.

Please don’t pass along every outrage you hear on social media. Don’t mistake delays for wrongdoing. Don’t worry about what has not happened. Avoid political conversations.

Be patient.

Please wear a mask/face covering.

Bill Elder

Milan

