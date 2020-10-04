Letter: Accepting the science

I heard a fascinating virtual program on climate change and the moral voter by Dr. Katharine Hayhoe from Texas Tech University. She is an evangelical and a climate scientist.

When asked if she "believes in climate change," she stated, "no," because climate change is not a religion; it’s science. You either accept the data or dispute the data based on evidence.

Many religious organizations accept the science of climate change. You can read the Pope’s Global Laudato Si, and take the Catholic Climate Covenant. Check out Young Evangelicals for Climate Action, Interfaith Power and Light, the Coalition on the Environment and Jewish Life, EcoSikh, the Earth Quaker Action Team, the Unitarian Universalist Ministry for Earth, and the Interfaith Green Coalition.

In 2016, the Interfaith Statement on Climate Change included more than 300 religious, spiritual and faith-based leaders, including the Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Priestess Beatriz Schulthess from the Indigenous Peoples Ancestral Spiritual Council. Episcopal, Lutheran, Catholic, Methodist, Muslim, Buddhist, and Baha’i organizations held a climate summit in 2019.