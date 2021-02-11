Letter: Acri deserves re-election

Four years ago, I wrote letters endorsing Stephanie Acri's bid to become Moline's first female mayor. Today I'm writing to congratulate myself for having such good judgment.

Mayor Acri took office amidst the John Deere Expressway expansion and I-74 bridge replacement. During four years of construction and constantly changing traffic patterns, Moline's public works department did an admirable job, minimizing disruptions and keeping residents informed about upcoming changes.

Enter 2020. The pandemic threw everything into flux, yet Moline's vital services continued. Trash was collected, water flowed, police/fire protection never faltered. Summer hiring was disrupted, but even short-handed, the parks began to get maintained.

Then the derecho hit. Hundreds, if not thousands of trees downed. Power's out. Streets blocked. Soon, everything's back to normal ... except: debris. It's piled literally everywhere.

With only weeks until leaf pick-up, city crews disposed of hundreds of tons of logs/branches, a monumental task.

All this accomplished without raising property taxes. Those types of positives don't happen in poorly-led cities.