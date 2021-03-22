Letter: Acri is wise

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri is wise to reject the new president of Western Illinois University’s empty-handed negotiations. The new president of W.I.U. is offering only more of the same broken promises offered for many years to the hard-working people of Moline, and in return he insists upon soliciting the confidence of these very same people of Moline.

In short, it has been the hard-working people of Moline who have for the better part of a decade financially paid upfront in good faith, while suffering the substantial financial consequences of what amounts to W.I.U.'s delusions of grandeur, when one considers W.I.U. could not deliver what they promised to Moline. In the real world outside of academia we referred to this as a breach of contract.

In essence Acri refuses to allow her people to continue to be bullied by W.I.U. represented by its new president. W.I.U. has entered into an adversarial negotiation to leverage its own financial position to remain in Moline.

Western Illinois University used the pandemic as justification of its poor job performance. This does not even consider the same pandemic had, and continues to have, an impact upon the people of Moline, their families, their children and their loved ones.