Letter: Act now on HEROES Act

The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting people of color and low-income workers the hardest. Future relief legislation should challenge inequality and provide meaningful support to all.

Months ago, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act, a COVID-19 relief bill. This important bill is languishing in the Senate.

I urge Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to support the HEROES Act and push for a Senate vote. If enacted, the HEROES Act would help our people by:

• Providing direct-cash assistance to millions, this time including undocumented immigrants and mixed-status families.

• Expanding unemployment benefits ($600 weekly) through January 2021.

• Offering additional federal funds for rental assistance, mortgage assistance and homelessness services.

• Expanding the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), lifting millions of children out of poverty.

The Senate must act now to protect the economic and physical health of our nation’s people.

Janice I. Cebula

Clinton

