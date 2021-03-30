Letter: Act responsibly

If a background check is required for almost every job around - including police officer, military member, and teacher - then so should someone who would like a gun.

A significant aspect of protecting public safety is to ensure that only those responsible enough can handle guns. If we are to ensure that our neighborhoods, schools and public areas are safe, then we must discuss responsible, reasonable and "common sense" gun safety policies.

As a retired Army Special Operations sergeant major, I fully understand gun safety. I trained with many different kinds of weapons. It was my life for 20 years, and now I teach gun safety to high school students. I now ask all of us to practice gun safety in our community.

As Army leaders, we would never allow a soldier to walk around with an unsafe weapon. So why do we allow it in our communities? Basic gun safety tenets are as follows: Keep all weapons secure and safe; keep weapons out of the hands of those who are not mentally equipped to handle them; ensure extensive proper safety training is provided prior to handling a gun; provide reasonable background checks on all potential gun users; enact policies wherein all people can alert law enforcement to potential persons who might act irresponsibly with a gun.