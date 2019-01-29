I have experienced two acts of kindness over the last few days. On Wednesday, Jan. 23, as I was taking a friend for a haircut, I got my car stuck in an unplowed driveway. The wind was fierce, and I was not prepared for it. I shoveled and shoveled to no avail. A wonderful woman, who worked in a nearby office, came out to help. She didn’t have any luck, either. Then a gentleman came and not only shoveled but was finally able to drive my car to freedom.
A heartfelt thanks to both of you. I didn’t get either name; it was too cold to stand and chat.
Sunday, I noticed two cats huddled outside a nearby condo building. I am sure they are feral, but even a feral cat may not survive these wind chills. So I called the Bettendorf police, and within five minutes a police officer was there to help. We tried to catch them, but of course they ran. The officer said she’d be back if I caught them and would take them to the shelter.
I’m sad to see any animals out in this cold, but I can only hope and pray they find some shelter. If you have animals, please bring them inside. A porch is better than nothing. Compassion and humaneness at this time, please.
So to these three wonderful people, I want you to know I appreciate what you did, and what you obviously do for others, too. Thank you and may the Lord‘s light shine upon you.
Kay Anthony
Bettendorf