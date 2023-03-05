So many wonderful tributes have been written about Bill Wundram, all bringing back wonderful memories, so very many memories for those of us who grew up sharing an alley with Bill and his family during the 1950s and '60s. I would like to send one more tribute.

On behalf of those children, I wanted to add a big thank you to Bill for all that he did to bring joy to our childhoods in the neighborhood. Bill was an organizer of so many events through the years - our celebrations, our games, our Easter egg hunts, our drama plays, our parades.

As his son, Tim, has said the after dinner call was often "Yard Games Tonight!" I particularly will always appreciate Bill for organizing an alley parade of all the little ones when I came home after 2 1/2 months in the hospital after a car crash. He surely is the one who suggested the wording "Welcome Home to our Favorite Babysitter!" for their signs. Of course, every event started with Bill calling us together by playing his horn.

Bill was an inspiration to so many, from those of us in the neighborhood to his thousands of readers. It is almost sweet that his passing was on Valentine's Day. In future years, on the day of hearts, many of us will be reminded of Bill and his most generous heart.

With love from us all.

Marti Mull Belluschi

Portland, Ore.