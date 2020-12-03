 Skip to main content
Letter: Adjustments needed
Letter: Adjustments needed

The time management of our area needs to be adjusted. Many times when I am driving home, I find myself backed up behind miles of traffic because of this city’s construction projects. For example, both Veteran’s Parkway and East 53rd Street were being redone at the same time. This caused an overflow in traffic because the only way to get across Jersey Ridge Road was by going through the construction or going all the way around to Kimberly Road.

Waiting behind miles of traffic not only causes schedule problems for people, but it also causes problems for the community as a whole. The influx in traffic will undoubtedly lead to an accident. When this accident occurs, and the roads have to be blocked, there will only be more frustration and panic among the community members.

Instead of doing two roads in the same area at the same time, the cities should work on roads that are further apart. This would allow for better traffic flow because the drivers would not have to worry about going through long stretches of construction work or about going miles out of their way just to reach their destination.

Thank you for understanding the community’s needs.

Jacob Daniel

Davenport

