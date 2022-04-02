Letter: Adopt a shot clock

Bravo to the IHSAA for adopting a shot clock for Iowa high school basketball beginning next season! I have been ranting (to the displeasure of my friends and family) about the IHSA needing to do this in Illinois for more than a decade. While stuff like the unfathomable championship run of tiny Hebron Illinois in 1952 is basketball lore never to be forgotten, and the movie Hoosiers is an inspirational classic, this the 21st century. Please boot excruciating snooze fests like slow offensive series and stall tactics into history, IHSA. The upfront cost to schools would be nominal and well worth it to improve the game for players and fans alike going forward.