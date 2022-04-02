 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Adopt a shot clock

Bravo to the IHSAA for adopting a shot clock for Iowa high school basketball beginning next season! I have been ranting (to the displeasure of my friends and family) about the IHSA needing to do this in Illinois for more than a decade. While stuff like the unfathomable championship run of tiny Hebron Illinois in 1952 is basketball lore never to be forgotten, and the movie Hoosiers is an inspirational classic, this the 21st century. Please boot excruciating snooze fests like slow offensive series and stall tactics into history, IHSA. The upfront cost to schools would be nominal and well worth it to improve the game for players and fans alike going forward.

Andrew Moskowitz

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Bad actors

Letter: Bad actors

The Republicans among us must be so proud of the performance of their standard bearers in the U.S. Senate for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Su…

Letter: Truth matters

Letter: Truth matters

I read with interest Dan Ebener’s letter published on March 22. While many of the points he makes are completely valid, he has failed to recog…

Letter: A leader

Letter: A leader

Just over two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to meet Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at a Scott County Republican Women’s event. Throughout the pande…

Letter: Costly fraud

Letter: Costly fraud

I would like to thank U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse for the economic lesson when he was supposed to be asking questions of the Supreme Court no…

Letter: Think independently

Letter: Think independently

Name one local city that has defunded their police department? Do you really think we will all be walking around with six shooters strapped to…

Letter: Tax cuts help all

Letter: Tax cuts help all

I for one, appreciate living in a fiscally sound state. Several years ago, State Senator Roby Smith proposed a bill to eliminate taxes on pensions.

Letter: Don't be hogs

Letter: Don't be hogs

Thank you for yet another editorial of practical excellence by Scott Reeder — "Staying ahead of inflation," March 23. His two main suggestions…

Letter: Never forget

Letter: Never forget

We must always remember the events following Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss. President Trump and his Republican allies did eve…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News