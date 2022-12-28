 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Adopt the federal system of no parole

There is no mystery why crime is running rampart in this country.

If all states would adapt the Federal System that a criminal serve his full sentence with no parole, it would reduce the crime rate maybe by 50%.

Every day in the papers a criminal gets arrested who is already out on parole. A person gets a sentence of 10 to 12 years, and they are back on the street committing more crimes after being paroled after serving only 2 or 3 years. Read the papers. It happens every week.

It is no surprise that our left - leaning newspaper would support the SAFT-T ACT. After all it is supported by the Democrats in Chicago, where crime is completely out of control. Now they want to let the criminals out of jail faster with no cash bail.

For this newspaper to say that cash bail created an inequity favoring wealthier defendants is absurd. Would these defendants be out robbing stores, stealing cars or selling drugs and carrying guns if they were wealthy?

The system we have now guarantees job security for our law enforcement officials.

Ron Kopko

Cordova

