As our federal and state governments are unashamedly moving toward no limitations on abortion and infanticide, this is to all mothers who are about to abort their child or who are considering infanticide: Please know that my wife and I will be overjoyed to give your "unwanted child" a safe and loving home.
We will also assist you in finding help and support through your pregnancy. I am confident thousands upon thousands of other couples and families promise you and your baby the same. There’s hope and help. #adoptionnotabortion
Rev. Stephen Mueller
Geneseo