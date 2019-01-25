The news up in Des Moines reads as follows: First, Senate Republicans settle sexual harassment suit. Second, Bill Dix a married leader of the Iowa Senate stepped down after a video posted online showed him kissing a female lobbyist in a Des Moines bar. Third, Sen. Nate Boulton dropped out of governor's race after sexual misconduct allegations emerged. Finally the news is Iowa lawmakers are considering making every child in the state undergo a mental health evaluation.
It seems to me it's not the children that are the problem with the world but it's the adults who are the problem. I say nothing more needs to be done to students than when I went to school in the 1980's and '90's.
Mike Maschmann
Park View, Iowa