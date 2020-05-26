Letter: Advice for graduates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Congratulations to the class of 2020. I know many had your prom canceled and you may not be able to walk with your classmates, but that’s OK; you will be able to talk to them either through Skype, Zoom, Facebook Live and Snapchat.

You will receive your diploma through what your generation calls snail mail. Or as I call it, the United States Postal Service. Who would ever have thought that you would be the class that would experience a worldwide pandemic, but you’ll get through it. After all, you have many technologies at your disposal, which I never did as a graduate of the Maquoketa Community High School Class of 1998.

When I graduated, they were talking about the Y2K bug which would have meant all computers in the world would crash at the stroke of midnight January 1, 2000.

They say 2020 is perfect vision, so with that in mind use that to your advantage. In whatever field you desire, whether it's to become a politician or even to find a vaccine for COVID-19, here are some things to consider:

1. Listen to your parents.

2. Listen to your elected officials, and if they tick you off, contact them through Twitter or Facebook.