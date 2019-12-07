Letter: Advice for the candidates

Pete Buttigieg: His move to the center reminds me of Bill Clinton's. Kim Phillips-Fein (Invisible Hands) declares "as president, Bill Clinton accomplished much of what Reagan could not: the dismantling of welfare, the deregulation of Wall Street, the expansion of free trade. Labor experienced no grand revival under the Democratic president; economic inequality continued to widen. Even Barry Goldwater (whose stubborn support for abortion and gay rights in the 1990s put him increasingly on the outskirts of his own party) could express approval of Clinton. As he wrote to the Republican Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich, 'He's a Democrat, but I do admire him, I think he's doing a good job.'"