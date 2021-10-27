Letter: Advocating for students

I am writing to share with you my endorsement of Traci Furne Huskey and Adam Holland for the Bettendorf School Board.
Honest and hardworking, they are committed to having the students’ best interests and well-being at heart. Earning the board’s respect, Adam served as school board president for two terms. In that role, he focused on high quality student achievement for all, welcomed parent input, and was fiscally responsible, lowering the district’s tax levy twice in the past four years. Traci is a Bettendorf graduate with deep roots in our community; she is not afraid to thoughtfully challenge issues in an effort to keep Bettendorf strong. Together, they will passionately advocate for students, and they will be wise stewards of your tax dollars.
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, please vote for Traci and Adam so they can apply their honest and hardworking efforts on behalf of your child.
Vickie Diamandakis Pyevich
Bettendorf