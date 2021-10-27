 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Advocating for students
topical

Letter: Advocating for students

I am writing to share with you my endorsement of Traci Furne Huskey and Adam Holland for the Bettendorf School Board.

Honest and hardworking, they are committed to having the students’ best interests and well-being at heart. Earning the board’s respect, Adam served as school board president for two terms. In that role, he focused on high quality student achievement for all, welcomed parent input, and was fiscally responsible, lowering the district’s tax levy twice in the past four years. Traci is a Bettendorf graduate with deep roots in our community; she is not afraid to thoughtfully challenge issues in an effort to keep Bettendorf strong. Together, they will passionately advocate for students, and they will be wise stewards of your tax dollars.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, please vote for Traci and Adam so they can apply their honest and hardworking efforts on behalf of your child.

Vickie Diamandakis Pyevich

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Sold out

Democrats have sold out America by allowing and encouraging the invasion of illegal immigrants into our country. They use words like humanity,…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A bad idea

Train service from Moline to Chicago will not be high-speed public transportation; at best, it will be a three-hour amusement ride. Want to ta…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News