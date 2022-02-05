 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Affirmative action for right wingers

Senate Dem leader heads to White House to talk Supreme Court

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member, to discuss the upcoming Supreme Court vacancy in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday in Washington.

 AP

Right-wing pundits and politicians are tearing their hair out over President Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. While their opposition is fundamentally racist, their stated objection is that his nomination would amount to "affirmative action" that would elevate an unqualified candidate to a lifetime appointment. This false claim simultaneously misconstrues the nature of affirmative action, which is a process designed to re-balance racial and ethnic representation by choosing among equally qualified candidates of diverse backgrounds.

The claim that Biden’s choice would surely be a mediocrity is ridiculous and offensive, as there are plenty of Black female jurists who are superbly qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. The right’s complaints are easily turned back on them, as many conservative justices have benefited from the Republican Party’s own version of affirmative action, which promotes minimally qualified or unqualified right-wing hacks whose only selling points are their willingness to undermine environmental protections, worker’s rights, voting rights, women’s rights, reproductive rights and LGBTQ rights.

During his four years in office, Donald Trump outsourced the process of nominating federal judges to Leonard Leo and the Federalist Society, a cabal of reactionary extremists. The results were predictable. Of 264 judges given lifetime appointments, 76% were male and 85% white. The American Bar Association rated 187 "well-qualified," 67 "qualified" and 10 "unqualified," according to Ballotpedia's compliation of ABA ratings. By contrast, as of early January, among 57 highly diverse Biden judges confirmed so far, 49 were rated "well-qualified," eight "qualified," and zero "unqualified."

Michael Diamond

Rock Island

