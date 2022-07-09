 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: After abortion ruling, what's next?

Now that the Republicans have succeeded in fraudulently packing the Supreme Court with radical right-wing justices what will they do next?

Justice Clarence Thomas, whose wife Jenny Thomas was a prime mover in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, has publicly stated that he intends to go after birth control next.

What will be next? Separation of church and state, public school systems, transgender rights, same-sex marriage, interracial marriage, sex-affirming surgery, gay rights, civil rights or whatever the right-wing establishment desires to persecute next?

Common sense voters must unite to pass local, state and federal laws that will prevent the radical right from gaining control of government so we can preserve our democracy.

Richard Lausen

Davenport

