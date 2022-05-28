Letter: After shootings, blood on GOP's hands

Another mass shooting in Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers. This was after the recent mass shooting in Buffalo that killed 10. The Sandy Hook and the Parkland shootings are also on a long list of massacres. I believe we can put all the deaths at the feet of the GOP. Our choice as voters is to elect those politicians who are supporting common-sense gun legislation. Unfortunately, that will not be Republican senators or representatives. Republican campaigns are financed by the NRA and the gun lobby who need the GOP votes to continue manufacturing and selling weapons of mass destruction. Follow the money.
Remember that it is those same Republicans that want the voters to believe that they are pro-life. This defies logic. If you believe that an unborn baby’s life is sacred, then why would you not believe that a living being’s life is also sacred?
Voters need to elect those candidates or incumbents who see the need for gun legislation that will support background checks and limit guns used in combat from getting into the hands of the insane. Do your homework.
Faith Endresen
Davenport