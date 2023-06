Mr. Wilcox, you say that Joe Biden is too old to be president in 2024. Charles Grassley is 90. What about Trump, he's no spring chicken!

If you listen to him (Trump) he sounds like he has an education of a 5th grader and besides that 25 percent of senators are over 70. Twenty-five percent of Congress are over 70 too.

Joe Biden knows more about politics than all the Republican running against him. So, what's our point! Go Joe, God Bless America.

Joe J. Jimenez

Blue Grass