Letter: Agitated

As a person who is not skilled with smart phones, computers, etc., the best way for me to communicate a grievance is by simply writing a letter. I find myself getting more and more agitated when I go to shop for groceries or supplies and still see people who don't wear a mask. Really?

Obviously they don't believe in COVID-19 or haven't had a beloved family member in the ICU for two weeks and counting, plus being hooked up to a ventilator for a week.

Please wear a mask, even if it is just to go to your rural post office or country bar.

Also, being a member of a family-owned business, I understand that it is a real hardship to close a business for two weeks or so. It is a good idea, but it doesn't go far enough. If all these businesses should close, all the utility, insurance, and medical companies should not be allowed to keep billing their customers, either. Let them "bite the bullet" as well as big or small business. Why should these giants continue to get paid when we don't?

Scott Lindle

Princeton

