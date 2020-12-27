 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Agitated
topical

Letter: Agitated

{{featured_button_text}}

As a person who is not skilled with smart phones, computers, etc., the best way for me to communicate a grievance is by simply writing a letter. I find myself getting more and more agitated when I go to shop for groceries or supplies and still see people who don't wear a mask. Really?

Obviously they don't believe in COVID-19 or haven't had a beloved family member in the ICU for two weeks and counting, plus being hooked up to a ventilator for a week.

Please wear a mask, even if it is just to go to your rural post office or country bar.

Also, being a member of a family-owned business, I understand that it is a real hardship to close a business for two weeks or so. It is a good idea, but it doesn't go far enough. If all these businesses should close, all the utility, insurance, and medical companies should not be allowed to keep billing their customers, either. Let them "bite the bullet" as well as big or small business. Why should these giants continue to get paid when we don't?

Scott Lindle

Princeton 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Silent

If Dr. Marianette Miller-Meeks has spent her "entire life fighting to protect Iowa values", as she states on her website, then I am sure she w…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Dangerous

  • Updated

On July 1, 2017, Iowa's distracted driving law became a primary law, meaning that a law enforcement officer can stop any driver who is texting…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News