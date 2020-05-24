Letter: Agree, or don't

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is time to reopen our economy — yesterday. In my short 65-plus years I have never experienced a time when the entire country was shut down, for any reason.

We have toughed it out before, and we should have done that this time around.

We can't change what has happened to our economy in the past few months, but we can change what we do today and tomorrow. To me, it doesn't matter who could have done a better job preventing this; there is enough blame to go around. It seems that the majority of the worst-run states are the ones that keep extending the lock down.

Just how many businesses and their owners and their employees have to continue to suffer just so that the few can feel safe. It seems that most that are against reopening have not lost a pay check, yet.

I am not in favor of opening everything up all at once, but the economy can be opened some every week until all is open. At my last count, about 25 million people have had to file for unemployment, and in many cases the backlog has prevented many from getting any relief.

Is this lock down really about safety from the virus or some other hidden agenda? Give those who are comfortable the ability to go out and let those who are not comfortable stay home until they are.