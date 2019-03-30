A warning to future travelers through the Quad Cities International Airport. If you are making a connection anywhere, give yourself plenty of time between flights.
The service at the airport has declined significantly in the past year. Airline representatives, particularly American Airlines, are tardy to the gates, so boarding begins late. Ground crews are slow at loading and unloading baggage on the plane, so your flight will probably depart late. And when you land you need to wait five to 15 minutes for a ground crew to arrive to marshal your flight into the gate so you can deplane – and then you have to wait five to 20 minutes for your checked bag.
I played an entire game of chess on by cell phone waiting for my bag on my last flight.
Kerry Etringer
Davenport