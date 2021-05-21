Letter: Alarm bells are ringing

Apparently, Republicans have come to realize they will be unable to win elections. Rather than address this with policies that benefit all Americans, they started a systematic unraveling of our election process.

This unraveling is obvious in the many state voter suppression laws of Republican-majority legislatures. Our local state senator, Roby Smith, is a ringleader of the Republicans limiting voting rights. These Republican legislators have outsourced the writing of laws to Heritage Action, a sister organization to the Heritage Foundation. The Heritage Foundation is a conservative think tank whose mission is to build and promote conservative public policies. Unfortunately, their plans cannot come to fruition unless Republicans gain and retain power.

At the local level, we see the Scott County Board of Supervisors take up the baton for voter suppression by not allowing a special election for auditor. The Republican candidate for the position has been chosen by supervisors Ken Beck and Tony Knobbe. The choice is top secret until the reveal and a vote is unnecessary, according to Beck, because he was elected to make the "tough decisions."

I don’t believe this was the vision of the men who wrote the Constitution. The right to vote is the bedrock of our democracy. Alarm bells are ringing, and thoughtful, sane voters need to take action.