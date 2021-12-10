Letter: Alarmed

My name is Madelyn McIntyre and I am currently a student at St. Ambrose University. My class and I have been learning about some of the injustices in our world and what we can do as young people in our community. We have been informed about the expansion that is taking place at our local Scott County Juvenile Detention Center. More specifically, in juvenile cases.

We are alarmed and appalled to hear about the expansion of the juvenile jail. We, being young ourselves, know it will affect us more in the long run. We are reaching out to advise you that we disagree with the expansion of our local detention center and believe that it is not the right thing to do.

We need to stop this now. Putting more kids into jails without giving them proper education, rehabilitation, and terrible living conditions is set up for failure. We want to use our voices to try and make a change. Young voices can be very powerful, and we believe that by using ours to reach out to those in power, it can help us make a difference in our community. Thank you for your time.

Madelyn McIntrye

Davenport

