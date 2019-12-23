Letter: Alarming increase in STDs

I am writing in response to the Iowa Department of Human Services’ December 11 report to the Council on Human Services regarding the state family planning program. I was disappointed to see the first public report since the state took over the program in 2017 lacked critical information, such as where providers are located and areas of the state where Iowans aren’t able to access care under the program because there is nowhere to receive services.

After surrendering $3 million in federal family planning dollars, Iowa lawmakers created a state-funded version that excluded Planned Parenthood, the largest provider under the previous program. The defunding forced Planned Parenthood to close four health centers — one of which was in the Quad-Cities — that served thousands of Iowans.

With fewer providers and a family planning program that saw a more than 80 percent decline in participation since 2016, it’s no wonder we have seen an alarming explosion of STDs across Iowa and here at home. Several council members urged DHS to dive deeper into the data to look for a connection between areas that lack family planning providers (we lost the Bettendorf Planned Parenthood and have local statistics to prove this) and those that have seen the largest increases in STDs.

