Letter: Alderman should live in wards they rep

If you saw the front page of the Dec. 24 Dispatch-Argus then you are aware that if you're a resident in one ward, you could still run for alderman in another ward. You would need approval of the R.I. electoral board (mayor, clerk, and alderman with longest tenure) and then you would be good to go!

The newspaper has all the details and so does Judith Gilbert, who resides in Ward 3, who filed correctly and properly. Jeffery Westerfield, who officially resided in Ward 2 through November 2020, which is what he stated on voter records four times in 2019 and 2020, does not deserve the support of the voters who live in ward #3. He didn't change his rental property in Ward 3 to owner occupied until December 4. This is a "no brainer!"

Please support and vote for Judith Gilbert in April. Thank you.

Thank you James Spurgetis, current Ward 3 alderman, who voted "no" to allow Westerfield on the ballot.

Louie Alongi

Ward #4

Rock Island

