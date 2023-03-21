I have been reading with great interest the reporting on the scuffle between Davenport city employees and 8th Ward alderperson Judith Lee. It involves the renovation of the once city dump into a park for all to enjoy. However, enjoyment would not have been the state of mind for the folks who would have been left ill or even worse after spending time at the park had it not been for the wisdom and courage of Lee.

However, if reporting is accurate, not everybody appreciated Lee’s resolve to address the potential crisis that may have risen from old garbage contaminating local resources; especially the ones ultimately responsible for the error that lee sought to correct. Additionally, their “manager” began a crusade to punish the alderperson using plays from the “Bullies” Handbook in support of the ineptness that could have been extremely costly for the city.

Per the Times, the initial error was corrected. However, I believe there is some accountability factors that have not been addressed. I believe I speak for many of us who are not willing to let errors like this simply pass us by nor should Davenport’s citizens be forced to tolerate the childish actions perpetrated against Lee. She should have been thanked and the issue should have been corrected immediately especially considering the salaries we pay those involved.

Lee is my alderperson. I voted for her. I have never been more proud of a vote for a city official!

Rev. Jael Simpson

Davenport