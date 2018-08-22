Thank you for Editorial Page Editor Jon Alexander's column that appeared Sunday because it confirmed the very fact that we "cowards" have long maintained: There is, in fact, an orchestrated effort on the part of the print media to bring down President Trump. Alexander proudly claimed that the Times did not join in this effort, but then goes on to spend the rest of the column exactly printing what he was instructed to say by the Eastern print establishment.
Any political figure that is a Republican is labeled a demagogue by the Quad-City Times. Any person that is in agreement with Trump, Alexander labels a "sycophant." I'm sorry, but I understand the definition. Does Alexander? What is the quid pro quo for me or my family?
Admit it, you are simply a voice, an extension, of the Democratic party.
When was the last time or any time that this opinion page said any word complimentary about any Republican president or Republican governor? Yes, I know the answer to this question: never.
Obviously, since you buy ink by the barrel, you will have the last word, assuming you publish this letter.
Ed Siering
Muscatine