Letter: Alinsky revisited

Columnist John Donald O’Shea (Sept. 15) entreats us to vote for the incumbent president and save our country from "a collection of old-line Democrats, worn-out socialists and modern Marxists."

He claims "Marxist storm troopers" are running amok in American cities, "burning buildings and looting stores.” He fails to mention Proud Boys, and their ilk, in pickup trucks with baseball bats and guns intimidating peaceful protesters.

O’Shea suggests unless we "retain traditional capitalism with the Republicans" we are going to lose our individual liberty in a "Marxist-fascist world." A world created by Hitler, Stalin and other dictators who believed "the ends justify the means."

He invokes the name of Saul Alinksy, whose dictum "the ends justify the means" to community organizers is the basis for his apprehensive column. Alinsky published his widely read book, "Rules for Radicals", in 1971.

In 1969, Alinsky visited Davenport to accept the prestigious Pacem in Terris award from the Catholic Interracial Council. In 1938, he gained national attention for organizing the Back of the Yards Council which transformed the predominantly Irish-American slum behind the stockyards in Chicago into a model community.