My name is Gary Goins, and I am running for Bettendorf School Board. I want to use my experience as an active educator of 17 years to help guide and lead the district in the desired direction by putting all students first. I am a strong advocate for doing whatever it takes to get all students the rigorous education they need to prepare them for post-secondary success.
I look forward to helping the district maintain fiscal responsibility. I bring an open mind and effective listening skills to hear the concerns being voiced. I will be a voice for stakeholders of the district. I bring teamwork to the board, but I will not be afraid to speak and say what is right when it comes to what is best for all kids.
I have the drive and passion to work hard for what’s best by putting students’ education first, while not forgetting about making sure that all teachers have the necessary tools and resources to effectively give the best education to all Bettendorf Community School District students.
I bring honesty, respect, transparency and high levels of determination to do what is right in the district. I bring an open-mind and collaborative spirit to be able to effectively work as a team with the superintendent as well as all other staff.
My ultimate strength is my focus is all about kids, and that will stay my number one focus in all decisions I make as a board member.
Gary Goins
Davenport