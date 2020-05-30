Letter: All doom and gloom

Our local newspapers have always wanted us to believe they are politically neutral. They should be. However, with the constant barrage of anti-Trump political cartoons and the printing of endless columns from Trump-bashing columnists, it looks like the papers are leaning to the far left.
Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker made a big mistake. He shut down the whole state without taking into consideration where the coronavirus really is. The large majority of the cases of the virus and deaths are in nine counties in northeastern Illinois. There are several counties with no cases and many counties with only one or two cases.
By shutting down the whole state, Pritzker has destroyed hundreds of businesses and put thousands of people out of work. If Illinois was not bankrupt before, they are now.
If the national media had any respect left, they have lost it. The nightly news starts off with "breaking news." Then they proceed to tell us every negative news item they can come up with. The worst part is, they will say this "could happen" or this "might happen." Well, an asteroid "might" or "could" hit the earth and wipe all of us out. The news is supposed to be factual, not speculation.
Then the newspapers will have front page headlines the next morning repeating the same speculative news of what "might happen" or what "could happen."
The media loves to preach doom and gloom. At least President Trump always conducts his press conferences with a note of optimism.
Ron Kopko
Cordova
